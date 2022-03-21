60 chain-snatching incidents: Key accused already named in 11 FIRs

A probe by Haryana Police has revealed that the main accused in over 60 incidents of chain-snatching in the National Capital Region (NCR) is already facing 11 FIRs.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

These FIRs were lodged against Ishub alias Yusuf, a resident of village Kanda in Bhiwadi (Alwar, Rajasthan), between 2014 to 2018 on charges of like theft, loot, cheating, attempt to murder, dacoity and Arms Act. Ishub was arrested earlier too but came out of jail in 2020 on bail.

“When the accused Ishub did not have any work, he started chain-snatching along with his associates Naseem and Salim. The accused used to hand over the broken chain to Anjum alias Mota, a resident of Mandotha village in Nuh district. It was Anjum who used to give these chains further and bring them sales money. He also gave one of his bikes to the accused for committing the crime. Arrested accused are being interrogated as to whom they have sold the chain and efforts are on to recover them,” said a police spokesperson.

Read | Delhi Police book M3M India for allegedly cheating MGF Developments of Rs 450 crore

“The miscreants have used all kinds of tricks to escape from the police. After every incident, they used to change the colour of bike with coloured tape to avoid arrest. Not only this, they used to put fake number plates. In the past too, the accused have been convicted in many cases of chain-snatching and are out on bail in many others,” the spokesperson added.

During preliminary interrogation, the police said the accused have admitted to having committed 60 chain-snatching incidents. “Of these, 21 incidents have been confessed to Rewari, 16 incidents in Dharuheda and more than 25 incidents in Gurgaonn. Police have also recovered 6 gold chains, 1 country-made pistol, 3 cartridges, Rs 2000 cash and two motorcycles from their possession.”