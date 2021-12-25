60.45% vote to decide roadmap for Chandigarh’s future

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation with its clutch of nine additional wards, most of them representing colonies and villages, saw a high-octane three-cornered contest the outcome of which will define the trajectory of this planned city’s development in the next five years.

The UT civic polls — which saw hectic campaigning in its run-up with the ruling BJP pulling out all the stops in its attempt to make a clean sweep and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) positioning itself as a healthy alternative — recorded an overall polling percentage of 60.45, which was a marginal improvement compared to the 2016 polls, which had witnessed 59.5 per cent polling.

But it was almost 10 percent lower than the turnout in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The results of the election will be declared on December 27, Monday.

As per records, there were a total of 6,33,475 voters in Chandigarh who were to decide the fate of candidates this time in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections. Of them, there were 3,32,180 male voters and as many as 3,01,275 women electorate. During the last elections in 2016, as many as 5,07,623 voters had registered themselves to cast their franchise.

As per details available after the close of voting, the voter turnout was the highest in the colonies and villages, like last time, with the posh sectors only witnessing around 42 to 50 per cent voting.

On Friday, voting began at 7.30am and was scheduled to be concluded at around 5 pm. However, at some booths, long queues of voters were seen waiting for their turn to cast their franchise even around 6:40pm. The last vote, as per election officials, was cast at a polling booth in Maloya at 8:45pm. In the colony and rural areas, voters started queuing up around 7:30 am itself, with no social distancing being observed at any poll booth. Thermal screening of each voter was done at a majority of polling booths initially. However, as the rush increased towards the evening, polling officials started allowing crowds in without any temperature checks.

Security remained tight throughout the day with police deployed at various points ensuring that the queues never got unruly or out of control.

The AAP, meanwhile, complained of a non functional

EVM at a booth in Sector 35, with reports of arguments emerging from Halomajra and Industrial Area Phase I polling stations later.