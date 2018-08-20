Six workers killed, 10 hurt after under-construction wall of rice sheller collapses near Khamanon Mandi

Khamanon police officials said that the 30-foot-high wall collapsed when 16 people were working there. Khamanon police officials said that the 30-foot-high wall collapsed when 16 people were working there.

AS MANY as six workers were killed and 10 seriously injured after the wall of an under-construction rice sheller collapsed at Lakhanpur village near Khamanon Mandi in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Sunday morning. The injured were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where the condition of five persons was said to be serious.

Police registered a case against two owners of the sheller and a contractor. The district administration also sought a report about the material being used for the construction of the building.

Khamanon police officials said that the 30-foot-high wall collapsed when 16 people were working there. The police officials who inspected the spot said that the contractor used mud instead of cement for building the foundation of the wall which could be the reason for the incident.

Those who were killed were identified as Jagjeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, both residents of Lakhanpur village; Rameshwar Mukhia, a migrant labourer who lived at Phiraour village; Raghbir Singh, also a resident of Phiraour; Ranbir Singh and Harpreet Singh, both residents of Dhuri.

Khamanon Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Paramjeet Singh said that at the time of the collapse, 16 people were working. Five were killed on the spot while Raghbir Singh died on way to a hospital in Chandigarh. The injured whose condition was stated to be serious at GMCH were identified as Jasbir Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Makhan Singh and Kulwant Singh. The condition of five other persons who were injured in the incident was said to be out of danger.

Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alka Meena said that they booked three persons identified as Rajesh Kumar and Himanshu Bansal, both residents of Dhuri who were the owners of the sheller, and contractor Avtar Singh under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Asked what could be the reason behind the incident, the SSP said that the preliminary investigation suggested that the foundation of the wall was very weak, which could be the reason for the collapse. “The exact reason would be clear once the technical team carried out the investigation. We have registered the case but no arrest has been made so far,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon told Chandigarh Newsline that the incident occurred between 10.30 and 11 am on Sunday when the workers were doing their work. He added that he had directed the technical team to inspect the site and find why the wall collapsed. Mandeep Singh Deepa, a resident of nearby Bhambri village, said that he went to pay obeisance at a gurdwara when the incident happened. He added that he could see the wall collapse. “I was listening to a phone call when I saw that the wall suddenly fell. Then I saw some people running out. I too ran towards the site. The road was blocked. Many people gathered at the spot since the building was not very far from the main road,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh announced ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to next of kin of those killed and also announced that the state government would bear the cost of treatment of all the injured who were hospitalised.

