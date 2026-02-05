‘6 pm to 9 pm danger hours’: Himachal DGP launches zero-tolerance drive to curb road accidents

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari on Thursday declared the three-hour period between 6 pm and 9 pm as ‘danger hours’, while launching a state-wide, data-driven campaign to curb rising road accidents across all 15 police districts of the state.

The announcement comes in the wake of a scientific analysis of accident data compiled through the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) system, which has revealed alarming patterns in the timing, nature and causes of road crashes in the hill state.

According to official figures, 389 road accidents out of 1,920 — including fatal and non-fatal cases — occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm in 2025, making it the most accident-prone time band during the day. Overall, road accidents claimed a heavy human toll last year, with 789 people killed and 3,030 injured on Himachal Pradesh roads.