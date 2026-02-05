‘6 pm to 9 pm danger hours’: Himachal DGP launches zero-tolerance drive to curb road accidents

According to official figures, 389 road accidents out of 1,920 occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm in 2025 in Himachal Pradesh.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaFeb 5, 2026 05:58 PM IST
DGP Ashok Tewari said the police have adopted a focused and technology-backed strategy to reduce casualties.
Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari on Thursday declared the three-hour period between 6 pm and 9 pm as ‘danger hours’, while launching a state-wide, data-driven campaign to curb rising road accidents across all 15 police districts of the state.

The announcement comes in the wake of a scientific analysis of accident data compiled through the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) system, which has revealed alarming patterns in the timing, nature and causes of road crashes in the hill state.

According to official figures, 389 road accidents out of 1,920 — including fatal and non-fatal cases — occurred between 6 pm and 9 pm in 2025, making it the most accident-prone time band during the day. Overall, road accidents claimed a heavy human toll last year, with 789 people killed and 3,030 injured on Himachal Pradesh roads.

Declaring the evening slot as a critical enforcement window, DGP Tewari said the police have adopted a focused and technology-backed strategy to reduce casualties. “The data collected through eDAR shows a majority of road accidents were reported between 6 pm and 9 pm. We are committed to reducing overall road accidents in the state. Declaring these three specific hours as ‘danger hours’, we have prepared a detailed strategy and a zero-tolerance policy to curb the road accident menace,” the DGP stated.

“Modern technology is the backbone of effective policing. With eDAR, we have adopted a ‘zero tolerance’ policy. We aren’t just recording accidents; we are predicting patterns and identifying black spots to ensure our manpower is where it’s needed most — saving lives before a crash occurs,” said Tewari.

Launching the intensified implementation of the eDAR system, the Himachal Pradesh Police described the initiative as a high-tech offensive to dismantle the crisis of nearly 2,000 annual accidents and hundreds of fatalities that continue to haunt the mountainous terrain.

Gurdev Sharma, DIG (Traffic, Tourist & Railways), said scientific data mapping has helped identify high-risk hours and locations. “Scientific analysis has unmasked the ‘Danger Hour’ between 6 pm and 9 pm. During this evening rush, visibility drops and fatigue rises. We have deployed specialised interceptors and patrolling teams across highways to guard citizens and tourists during these high-risk windows,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The figures collected through eDAR also suggest that two-wheelers were the most vulnerable in the view of road accidents (489), followed by the cars/jeeps/vans/taxis (349) in which victims were riding. Regarding the type of vehicles which caused road accidents, the highest was those involving car, jeep, van, or taxi (801), followed by two-wheelers (483).

“The eDAR portal is a bridge between the accident spot and justice. It brings unprecedented transparency, ensuring that digital data translates into immediate insurance and medical relief for victims, cutting through years of manual red tape,” a police officer said.

