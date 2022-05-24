6 of a family killed as lorry collides head-on with mini-truck in Haryana’s Jind

Six people died while 17 others were injured after a lorry rammed into the mini-truck in which they were travelling in Jind district of Haryana early on Tuesday morning, the police said.

According to the police, as many as 23 persons from a family in Narnaund had gone to Haridwar to perform certain religious rites after the death of a family member Pyare Lal. At around 5.10 am, they were returning in a mini-truck, locally known as ‘chhota hathi’, when a lorry collided head-on with their vehicle near Kandela village in the district, they said.

Officers identified the deceased as Channo (45), Shishpal (39), Ankush (15), Dhanna (70), Surji Devi (65) and an unidentified relative of the family from Punjab. Those injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Jind.

Sources said all those who were killed or injured in the accident were travelling in the mini-truck, while the driver of the lorry allegedly fled from the spot soon after the accident. The police are investigating the matter.