6 more deaths, 366 fresh cases in 24 hrs: Haryana ramps up preparedness

At least six more people died due to coronavirus infection, while 366 fresh Covid cases were reported across Haryana in the last 24 hours taking the state’s total case count to 6,334. While four people died in Faridabad, one patient each died in Sonipat and Palwal districts taking the state’s total toll to 70 by Friday evening.

Sensing the “alarming situation”, Haryana’s Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, Friday, directed all the Deputy Commissioners to increase the oxygen cylinders by five times in hospitals and also asked officers that final year MBBS, paramedic and nursing course students be trained to deal with the alarming situation.

According to state health department’s Friday evening Covid bulletin, there were yet 3,789 active Covid patients. Till date, 2,475 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals including 215 patients who recovered in the last 24 hours in the state.

Out of 366 fresh patients, 185 were reported in Gurgaon, 57 in Faridabad, Sonipat (31), Jhajjar (3), Nuh (5), Ambala (28), Panipat (2), Jind (1), Yamunanagar (5), Fatehabad (2), Hisar (4), Charkhi Dadri (1), Kaithal (11), and Kurukshetra (3).

Haryana’s Covid positive rate reached 3.92 per cent as the state also ramped up its testing to 6,608 samples per million population. The case-doubling rate in Haryana also reached to eight days, Friday evening, while the recovery rate continues to be below 40 per cent.

Gurgaon continues to be the worst affected district with 1,927 active Covid patients and 19 deaths followed by Faridabad where 26 people died and there were yet 612 active Covid patients. Sonipat too suffered six deaths and ranks no. 3 in terms of worst affected districts of Haryana with 309 active Covid patients followed by Rohtak where four people died and there were yet 169 active Covid patients as on Friday evening.

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora Friday said, “The state is fully prepared to deal with any situation arising due to the coronavirus crisis. Proactive strategies are made to effectively combat the spread of this global pandemic”.

While presiding over a meeting of Crisis Coordination Committee with Deputy Commissioners and Nodal Officers appointed for Covid-19, through video conferencing here today, Arora directed the officers to further ramp up Covid-19 management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact tracing, focused clinical management along with proactive IEC activities.

“Mask wearing and following the social distancing norms has to be made compulsory and enforced in the true spirit,” she said.

While directing the officers concerned about the monitoring of containment zones, Arora said, “Now proper demarcation of entry and exit points in containment zones, contact tracing and clinical management in the containment zone would be the priority. More emphasis should be laid on surveillance of towns and villages. Community awareness is need of the hour and for this panchayats, volunteers, RWAs and volunteers have to be engaged immediately. Availability of oxygen cylinders should be ensured in every hospital by five times. If required, the availability of oxygen cylinders should be ensured at COVID care centres. Besides this, the capacity of hospital beds, adequate availability of PPE kits and fatality management should also be done on a priority basis. Understanding the need of the hour, final year MBBS, paramedic and nursing students have to be trained to tackle any alarming situation”.

Arora also directed the Deputy Commissioners to meticulously carry out the surveillance for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) or Influenza-like illnesses (ILI) to detect any possible hidden infections at an early stage to ensure timely containment.

She also directed the Deputy Commissioners to make the maximum use of Information Technology, to adopt a mechanism in which any person having COVID symptoms should know where he has to go for treatment and further steps are to be taken to contain the virus.

While giving directions regarding Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for home isolation, the Chief Secretary said, “As per guidelines, any patient who has been clinically diagnosed with very mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases should immediately be home quarantined to break the chain of transmission. Health status of all such cases should be monitored regularly by incident commanders…”.

