6 more cases reported, Mohali district tally goes up to 92

Six more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Mohali district on Friday, taking the total tally to 92. Out of the six new cases, five were pilgrims who had returned from Nanded in Maharashtra while one case was reported from hotspot Jawaharpur village and is a primary contact of the already positive case.

According to the health department officials, the case reported from Jawaharpur village is the son of already positive case while five other persons who were tested positive had arrived from Nanded.

“The pilgrims comprise four women and a man. They were admitted to Gian Sagar hospital. All of them were stable,” Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said.

So far, the district has reported two deaths and the health department has collected around 1,600 samples across the district.

A total of 21 people who arrived from Nanded have been tested positive.

As many as 46 people have been tested positive at Jawaharpur village alone.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that 30 people were cured and at present the district has 60 active cases.

The officials said that 12 reports were pending and the results were likely to come on Saturday.

When asked about the contact tracing of the positive cases, the DC said that the pilgrims who had arrived from Nanded were kept in isolation at quarantine facility in Sector 70 and their samples were collected. He added that the samples of all the 45 pilgrims were sent for testing and out of them 21 were tested positive so far.

“We presume that these people did not come in contact of other persons as they were not allowed to go home directly. We are still keeping tabs on them,” the DC added.

