Chandigarh: 6 from Bapu Dham test positive, 3 discharged

Out of the six new patients, three- a 60-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and a ten-year-old girl are members of the same family.(Express File) Out of the six new patients, three- a 60-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and a ten-year-old girl are members of the same family.(Express File)

After three days of no new Covid-19 cases reported in the city, six people from Bapu Dham colony tested positive Monday, while three others were discharged from PGIMER.

All the six new patients are contacts of some previously diagnosed patients from the colony. The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the city is now 197.

Out of the six new patients, three- a 60-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and a ten-year-old girl are members of the same family.

All three are family contacts of a 65-year-old and 33-year-old woman from the colony who had been diagnosed with the disease last week.

Apart from this, two other residents, a 48-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from the colony, both contacts of a 16-year-old boy who had tested positive, were also diagnosed with the disease on Monday.

Later on Monday evening, a 12-year-old boy from the colony, also a contact of patient who tested positive earlier, was diagnosed with the disease. Out of the 197 patients, 128 are from Bapu Dham Colony, which is a containment zone and hotspot for the coronavirus in the region.

Three more discharged

While Covid-19 cases from Bapu Dham Colony continue to increase, three patients from the colony have recovered and were discharged from PGIMER’s Nehru Extension Block Monday.

These include a 38-year-old man, a 40-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. Until now, 16 patients from Bapu Dham colony and a total of 54 patients have been discharged from PGIMER, leaving 139 active cases in the city.

80 tested on Monday

A total of 2,892 people have been sampled and tested for the disease in the UT, out of which 80 were tested on Monday.

At the Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) in Chandigarh, where samples from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana are tested regularly, a total of 3,046 samples have been tested until now, out of which 1,200 were tested in the last week alone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.