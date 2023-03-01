6 DGPs, 17 ADGPs: MHA asks Haryana ‘did you take Centre’s nod’

With the BJP-led dispensation in Haryana admitting that it is operating with six directors general of police (DGP) and 17 Additional DGP-level officers, against the cadre posts of two DGPs and six ADGPs, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has now asked the state government whether concurrence of the central government was taken before promoting IPS officers to these ranks. “As per the provisions of the Rule 3 (2) (II) of the IPS (pay) Rules, 2016, it is mandatory upon the state cadres to seek prior concurrence of the central government on the number of available vacancies in each grade. Any appointment made without obtaining prior concurrence of the government of India shall be liable for cancellation,” the MHA has said in a letter it sent to Haryana government on January 25 this year asking for a detailed report “in order to examine the matter in detail”.

According to the MHA, Haryana cadre of IPS officers has been sanctioned with two posts at DGP level and the state can operate a total of four posts — two each of cadre and ex-cadre posts. The ex-cadre posts are temporary posts of the same rank as cadre posts and are created by the state government. The Haryana government, in August 2022, stated that it is operating with six DGP level and 17 ADGP level posts. The MHA has now sought copies of all orders issued for promotion of DGP and ADGP level officers since the last cadre review in 2017. It has also sought year-wise authorised cadre strength of DGP and ADGP level posts for the past six years and the officers posted against them.

According to officials, at one point of time, there were 17 ADGP rank IPS officers in state but after one proceeded on central deputation and another superannuated, Haryana currently has 15 such officers. “…Rule 12 (7) of the IPS (pay) Rules, 2016 provides that ‘at no point of time the number of members of the service appointed to hold posts — other than cadre posts – which carry the pay at level 16 and which are reckoned against the state deputation reserve, shall except with the prior approval of the central government, exceed the number of cadre posts at that level of pay in a state cadre or as the case may be in a joint cadre,” read the MHA letter.

A senior BJP leader told The Indian Express that the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had raised the issue with the MHA in January this year and subsequently, Cntre sought a report from the state government. An official source said that the PAC had sought an inquiry into the matter to probe if there was any violation of the rules and a loss to the state exchequer in the promotions of the IPS officers.

On its part, the state government had informed the PAC in August 2022 that the sanctioned posts in the rank of ADGP are only 14, which includes six cadre posts and eight ex-cadre posts against the then strength of 17 ADGP level officers. Replying to a query related to financial implications, additional chief secretary (home) TVSN Prasad then mentioned: “The state government determines the seniority and rank of the officer to be posted against certain posts, which are critical, based on functional requirements at that time. In particular, officers in the rank of DG and ADG are selected to occupy certain posts based on the criticality of the post, and the seniority and experience the post demands, given circumstances at that point of time, in public interest. Hence as long as officers in these senior ranks are not in excess of the combined sanctioned strength of these posts, there is no overall financial implication, as their salaries are drawn either in the same rank or against the vacant higher rank posts, in their own pay scale, as per previous practice”.

Earlier, with a senior Haryana Police officer alleging an “excess” in the number of ex-cadre posts of IPS officers in the state, the Governor’s Secretariat in January this year had asked the state government to place his complaint before Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for appropriate necessary action. The police officer had sent his complaint – addressed to the President, with a copy to the Governor – to state police chief P K Agrawal. The officer, in the complaint, had pointed out that there was no documentary evidence at the office of DGP regarding the creation of the ex-cadre posts. The officer had also questioned the withdrawal of salaries of certain IPS officers against such posts.

According to a police official, the total number of ex-cadre posts cannot be more than 19 for all ranks of IPS officers in Haryana, but there are 20 ex-cadre posts only for DGP and ADGP rank in state.

“There are 79 senior duty posts (cadre posts) of Haryana-cadre IPS officers. The cumulative number of ex-cadre posts (inclusive of all ranks) cannot be more than the state deputation reserve (19), that is, 25 per cent of the 79 senior duty posts of Haryana cadre,” the official had explained.