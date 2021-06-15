6 Covid deaths in Tricity, Panchkula caseload dips to 2

Panchkula on Monday saw only two new cases of Covid-19, with the district recording at least one new death due to the virus. The positivity rate fell as low as 0.5 per cent.

The Tricity reported six Covid-related deaths and 87 people were detected with the virus on Monday. Panchkula reported the least number of cases at two. There are 1,384 active cases here at present.

Chandigarh: 2 deaths, 50 new cases

Chandigarh reported 50 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally of cases to 61,160.

There are 507 active cases here now. At least two people also succumbed to the disease, as per the official bulletin, increasing the total death toll to 794.

A 71-year-old woman from Sector 45, a case of type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and severe acute respiratory infection passed away at GMCH-32, and an 84-year-old woman from Sector 8, died at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

In the last 24 hours, 1,565 samples have been tested for Covid-19. As many as 61 patients were discharged from various facilities on Monday, while 6,775 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine during the day.

Mohali: 3 deaths, 35 cases

The district recorded three Covid related deaths on Monday, taking the total fatalities to 1,025. As many as 35 positive cases were also reported, taking the total number of cases to 67,823 with 754 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 19 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by six from Dhakoli, four from Kharar, three from Banur, two from Boothgarh, and one from Lalru.

The DC further stated that a total of 67 patients had also been discharged upon recovery.

Panchkula: 1 death, 2 cases

Panchkula on Monday saw only two new cases of Covid-19, with the district recording at least one new death due to the virus. The positivity rate fell as low as 0.5 per cent.

A 62-year-old resident of Sector 23, suffering from diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, succumbed to the virus.

Both positive cases belonged to the district. As many as 29,974 have also recovered from the virus.

The active case tally, which started rising in March, saw a consistent growth and soared above the 2,500-mark on April 23, before starting to slowly decline, was recorded at 123 on Monday. The recovery rate of the district stood at 98.4 per cent.

A total of 40,102 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,461 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 364 people in total have succumbed to the virus here.

The district has conducted 3,51,071 tests so far, with at least 476 samples being collected on Sunday.