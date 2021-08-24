6 Covid cases in Tricity, one succumbs in Panchkula

The TRicity reported six new Covid cases on Monday. The active cases stood at 95.

Chandigarh: 2 new cases

The UT reported two new Covid cases on Monday, taking the total cases to 65,068. The active cases stood at 36, with the positivity rate Monday being 0.12 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,691.

As per the ongoing vaccination drive, 8,083 also received the jab.

Mohali: Three cases

Three positive Covid cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the total cases to 68,570 with 49 active cases. No death was reported due to the infection. The district has reported 1,058 deaths as yet.

DC Girish Dayalan said that two cases were reported from Dhakoli and one was Kharar. The DC added that 11 patients were discharged upon recovery.

Panchkula: One case, one death

One new Covid positive case was reported in Panchkula on Monday. A Covid-related death too was recorded after a span of several weeks.

A 64-year-old man, resident of Sector 11, who had been a chronic smoker for the last 10 years, succumbed to the virus. He tested positive posthumously.

The active case tally was recorded at 10, while the recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent. A total of 40,346 cases have so far been reported from the district. As many as 377 people have succumbed to the virus as yet.