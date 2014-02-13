6 cars vandalised, CCTV footage shows trio on bikes behind crime

A policeman inspects the vandalised cars in Sector 19 on Wednesday. (Express)

Half a dozen high-end cars were vandalised by three unidentified miscreants in Sectors 18, 19, 20 and 21 around midnight on Tuesday. CCTV cameras installed in two houses in Sector 18 show that the trio were on two motorcycles. The miscreants used bricks to damage the vehicles parked outside the houses in all the sectors. No arrests have been made so far in the case.

A Mercedes, an Audi, two Skoda Fabia, a Hyundai Verna and Maruti Swift Dzire were found vandalised on Wednesday morning.

Police scrutinised the CCTV footage from two cameras installed outside two houses. The Sector 19 SHO, inspector Jasminder Singh, said, “Two cars in Sector 18, two in Sector 19 and one each in Sector 20 and Sector 21 were damaged.” In one of the cameras in Sector 18, three youngsters were seen on two motorcycles. The trio sped through the Sector throwing bricks at some of the cars parked outside the houses opposite Sector 18-C market.

One of the complainants, Vijay Kumra a resident of Sector 18, said, “I noticed my Mercedes around 6.30 am when me and my wife came out for our morning walk. The rear windscreen of my Mercedes was broken. We called the police around 9 am and the SHO came. He checked the CCTV footage from cameras installed at my neighbour’s residence”.

Inspector Jasminder Singh said, “Their faces and the registration number of the motorcycle are not clear in the CCTV footage. Investigations are on.” Kumra added, “When the police came, we found bricks in our car. Some cars parked nearby were also vandalised. Nothing was stolen from our car.”

DSP (East) Anjitha Chepyala said, “The first call was received around 4 am when a patrolling PCR vehicle noticed a vandalised car. From the CCTV footage, we came to know that the incident took place between 12 and 1 am. We have lodged a DDR for all the cases and copies have been given to the complainants for insurance claim.”

