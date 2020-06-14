6 held for ‘illegally’ transporting migrant labourers while flouting distancing norms

The migrant labourers were being transported from Mansa to Mahoba (UP). (Source: File Photo) The migrant labourers were being transported from Mansa to Mahoba (UP). (Source: File Photo)

Mansa Police have arrested six persons including five bus drivers for illegally transporting migrant labourers back to their home state Uttar Pradesh with fake curfew passes.

A total of 230 adults and 115 children were travelling in six buses, without following social distancing norms. Moreover, the fare was exorbitant.

The accused persons have been identified as Paramjeet Singh, Bunty Seth, and Jasbir Singh of bus transport Noor Chahal, Gomy Singh of Jogi Peer Bus transport, Balbir Singh of Sohal Bus and Amrik Singh of Bhai Behlo Bus service. Police have also booked bus company owners identified as Surinder Kumar, Harminder Singh, Balkaran Singh, and Manpreet Singh, all residents of Mansa district, confirmed Mansa SSP Dr Narinder Bhargav.

He added that the accused drivers were transporting migrant labourers from different areas of Mansa to Mahoba (UP) while charging steep fares. He said that during checking, police have recovered fake curfew passes issued from ADM Bathinda.

He said bus owners and drivers also didn’t take care of social distancing in the buses.

SSP Bhargav said that after arresting the accused, Mansa police had provided night shelters to migrant labourers and their families which included 150 men, 80 women, and 115 children, besides providing them breakfast, tea, RO water and lunch.

He said police then arranged buses with valid passes for migrants’ comfortable movement to Mahoba and medical screening was also arranged by police.

The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC at Sardulgarh police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd