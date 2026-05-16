590-Crore IDFC Bank Fraud: Haryana government gives CBI nod to probe IAS officers

The Haryana government has granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) to investigate the alleged role of several senior IAS officers in the Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case.

Among those named is a 1991-batch IAS officer considered one of the state’s most senior bureaucrats, and one each from the 2000 batch an the 2002 batch. Two other officers, Pradeep Kumar (2011 batch) and RK Singh (2012 batch), who had been promoted from the Haryana Civil Services, are already under suspension.

A senior official confirmed to The Indian Express that with the state’s approval, the CBI can now call these officers for questioning. Investigators are expected to focus on the administrative approvals that allowed government funds to be deposited in private banks, where they were later embezzled.