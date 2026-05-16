590-Crore IDFC Bank Fraud: Haryana government gives CBI nod to probe IAS officers

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The Haryana government has granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) to investigate the alleged role of several senior IAS officers in the Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case.
Among those named is a 1991-batch IAS officer considered one of the state’s most senior bureaucrats, and one each from the 2000 batch an the 2002 batch. Two other officers, Pradeep Kumar (2011 batch) and RK Singh (2012 batch), who had been promoted from the Haryana Civil Services, are already under suspension.
A senior official confirmed to The Indian Express that with the state’s approval, the CBI can now call these officers for questioning. Investigators are expected to focus on the administrative approvals that allowed government funds to be deposited in private banks, where they were later embezzled.
The decision comes shortly after a bureaucratic reshuffle on April 8, in which the 1991-batch officer was shunted as an additional chief secretary in a low key department. Till recently, the officer was seen as a potential contender for the chief secretary’s position. The Haryana government had handed the case to the CBI in late March, about a month after the fraud was detected. Initially, the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau registered an FIR on February 23 at its Panchkula unit.
Investigators say the prime accused created multiple fake firms to divert government deposits into different accounts.
More than a dozen , including bankers and four Haryana officials, have been arrested. Officials also seized six luxury vehicles — three Toyota Fortuners, two Innovas, and a Mercedes — believed to have been purchased with illicit proceeds.
During earlier remand proceedings, the CBI stressed the need for detailed questioning to trace the routing and use of siphoned money and gold. The ED is conducting a parallel probe into the money laundering aspects of the case.
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