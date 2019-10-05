57-year-old pedestrian run over by speeding car in Chandigarh’s Sec 44

A 57-YEAR-OLD pedestrian was run over by a speeding car in Sector 44 on Friday.

The victim was identified as Mahesh Dass, a migrant labourer. He was a resident of Sector 44. Police arrested the car driver, Anuj Sharma, 27, of Sector 45. His Accent car was impounded.

The victim was declared brought dead at GMCH-32. The incident happened around 7 am. The victim’s family members accused the Chandigarh Police of not arresting the man, who was in the driving seat in the car when the accident happened. Later, the police conveyed to them that there were contradictions between the statements of two eyewitnesses. The car driver, Anuj Sharma, was arrested.

The incident occurred when Dass was crossing the road of Sector 44A/B and the speeding car was coming from the side of Sector 45. Sources said the victim tried to save himself from the speeding car but failed. He suffered severe head injuries. He was rushed to hospital by the accused driver, but doctors declared him brought dead. The victim is survived by his wife and two daughters. The victim resided at a vacant plot in Sector 44. The plot belongs to his former employer.

A police officer said, “The mechanical inspection of the car revealed that the victim hit the bonnet of the car and fell on the road. The car was at high speed. Accused Anuj Sharma reportedly confessed his involvement in the road accident. He was going to Sector 45 to meet one of his relatives.”