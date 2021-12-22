57% in Haryana fully vaccinated, 92% have got just one dose: Vij

Haryana health minister Anil Vij Tuesday apprised the Vidhan Sabha that the over 92% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines, while 57% eligible population has received both the doses.

While replying to a question raised during the ongoing winter session of the assembly, Vij said that the state government was committed to vaccinate 100% eligible beneficiaries with both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Vij said, “As on December 16, a total 1,90,36,049 (92%) of first doses were administered, a total 1,17,01,925 (57%) of second doses were administered and thereby a total of 3,07,97,974 doses have been administered till December 16.”

Vij added that as per the guidelines, the beneficiaries are kept under observation for 30 minutes after vaccination at the camp site to observe any adverse event following vaccination. “Keeping in view the limited manufacturing of the Covid-19 vaccine, the government prioritised the categories and started vaccination with healthcare workers followed by frontline workers then senior citizens, then above 45 years of age with disabilities, then general population above 45 years and later from May 2021 population above 18 years of age was included,” he said.

Vaccine-related suspected death case in Narnaund

The issue of Ramphal, a resident of Badala in Narnaund assembly constituency, who died within hours of receiving the vaccine was raised in the Vidhan Sabha by Narnaund’s MLA Ram Kumar Gautam. The legislator sought the government’s support on providing government job to the kin of the deceased. However, replying to Gautam’s assertions, health minister Anil Vij said that “the post-mortem of deceased Ramphal, son of Lakhan Lal, a resident of Badala in Narnaund assembly constituency, was done by the board of doctors at Agroha Medical College.

According to the opinion of the members of the Medical Board based on the post mortem histopathology and the report of the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Hisar, the death in this case is cardiac (vital organ) failure due to coronary artery disease. Which is enough to cause normal death and is a natural pathological process. On March 22, 2021, Covid vaccination camp was organised in Badala, in which Ramphal was vaccinated against Covid-19 at around 3 pm. He was kept under observation for 30 minutes at the vaccination site to watch for any adverse effects after vaccination as per the guidelines.

Thereafter, the beneficiary went to his home and on his way home he stopped for tea at a local shop where he felt uneasy, after that he was brought back to the vaccination site where doctors gave him life saving injections and took him to Hansi Civil Hospital where he was declared dead at 5.10 pm.

The post mortem of the deceased was conducted by doctors at Agroha Medical College. As per the opinion of the members of the Medical Board on the basis of the report of the Post-mortem Histopathology and Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Hisar, the death in this case was due to coronary artery disease. Heart failure is a vital organ failure sufficient to cause normal death and is a natural pathological process.”

On the issue of providing job to the deceased’s kin, Vij said, “There is no policy/guideline yet regarding job/financial compensation in case of any adverse effect after vaccination as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India.”

However, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar apprised the House that “any dependent member of Ramphal’s family will be given job through outsourcing, if the dependent’s family desires. A job would be given under the Kaushal Vikas Rozgar Nigam created by the Haryana Government”.