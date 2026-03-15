567 challans issued, Rs 65,300 collected under tobacco act in 24 hours: HP Police

The Himachal Police had conducted a special statewide search drive near educational institutions across the state as part of the ongoing “Chitta-Free Himachal” anti-drug campaign, officials said on Saturday. During the state-level operation on Friday, 1,949 identified shops and vendors near educational institutions were thoroughly inspected.

The search was carried out by teams of the District Police and the Special Task Force (STF) as part of a coordinated enforcement effort.

“As a result of the drive, five cases were registered under the The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and one case under the Excise Act. In addition, 567 challans were issued under the COTPA Act and four challans under the Non-Biodegradable Waste (Control) Act. A total fine of Rs 65,300 was collected under the COTPA Act… a significant quantity of prohibited tobacco products, including cigarettes and bidis, was also seized,” the police spokesperson said.