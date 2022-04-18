5,600 Haryana villages get 24 hrs power supply: Ranjit

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Sunday claimed that 24 hours power supply is being provided in 5,600 villages of the state. He added that the government is making efforts to provide uninterrupted power supply to every village in the state by the upcoming year.

Chautala said that the electricity department is making continuous efforts to reduce the power line loss percentage which will significantly benefit the power utilities. “Tubewell connections are being distributed to the farmers. The portal for new connections will be opened after three months. Haryana is at number one in the country in providing tubewell connection operated at solar energy. So far about 33,000 connections have been given under Kusum Solar Yojana. The government has set a target of providing 50,000 connections, which will be completed soon,” he added.

He added that the development of the state is possible only with the participation of all citizens. He directed the officers to ensure that the public should not face any problem in getting their works done and the problems of the common man should be taken up on priority basis.

The minister said that the government is working under the policy of zero tolerance in corruption. “Therefore, if any officer or employee is found involved in corruption, then action will be taken against them,” he added.