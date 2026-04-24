560-day protest ends in 10 minutes: Gurjeet Singh Khalsa brought down from BSNL tower in Patiala

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Bringing an end to a dramatic 560-day-long protest over the demand for stricter laws against sacrilege incidents, 43-year-old farmer Gurjeet Singh Khalsa was safely brought down from a 400-foot-high BSNL tower in Punjab’s Patiala district on Friday morning.
Khalsa was brought down in a swift 10-minute operation carried out by teams of the Punjab fire service department, the police, and the civil administration. A day ago, Army personnel had conducted a dry run of the operation, but they were absent from the site on Friday.
The operation began around 7.25 am and was completed by 7.35 am. Khalsa, who had been living in a small 8-10 ft cubicle atop the tower since October 12, 2024, initially descended manually up to nearly 200 feet. Trained fire brigade personnel were positioned above and below him to ensure his safety, and a harness was used to minimise pressure on his feet during the descent.
Within five minutes, he reached the point where a turntable ladder had been positioned. He was quickly shifted onto it at 200 ft. After taking 2-3 minutes to stabilise him, the extension was gradually lowered, bringing him safely to the ground.
“I am thankful to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Samana Sub-Divisional Magistrate Richa Goel, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and all the officials of the Patiala administration. They supported me throughout. I am doing fine and in good health… Waheguru ji ka Khalsa .. Waheguru ji ki Fateh,” Khalsa said after his descent.
The BSNL tower is located inside the BSNL office complex, which had remained sealed since morning, with only authorised personnel allowed inside. Though Khalsa was brought down by 7.35 am, he exited the premises at around 8.10 am in an ambulance that was showered with flower petals by supporters gathered outside.
Sources said a team of doctors conducted a preliminary medical examination, and he proceeded to his aunt’s place, where doctors conducted a detailed check-up.
Khalsa’s wife, Gurpreet Kaur, expressed relief after days of anxiety. “While he was atop the tower, we could neither eat nor sleep properly. Initially, I was very worried, but gradually I realised he was doing this for a greater cause,” she said, turning emotional.
Khalsa had climbed the tower demanding stricter laws against sacrilege incidents. “When he climbed, no one knew him. We thought it would end in a few days, but it lasted 560 days. The Sikh community is known for its struggles, especially for the sake of the Guru,” said Jagdeep Singh Bhullar, a granthi who left his duties in Hoshiarpur and joined the protest in Samana last year.
As Khalsa descended, hundreds of supporters gathered at the Children Memorial Park behind the tower, chanting religious slogans. Nihang Singhs from Baba Budha Dal also performed gatka.
According to Gurpreet Singh, coordinator of the Dharam Yudh Morcha, a group of Khalsa supporters, he will first pay obeisance at the Garhi Sahib Gurdwara following his medical examination and later visit Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk, where an Akhand Path bhog (concluding ritual after the continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib) is scheduled. The Morcha has been staging a protest at the chowk since February 24 in support of Khalsa’s demands.
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