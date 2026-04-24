560-day protest ends in 10 minutes: Gurjeet Singh Khalsa brought down from BSNL tower in Patiala

Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, who had been living in a small 8-10 ft cubicle atop a BSNL tower since October 12, 2024, descended manually to nearly 200 feet, then stepped onto a turntable ladder. (Express Photos by Gurmeet Singh)

Bringing an end to a dramatic 560-day-long protest over the demand for stricter laws against sacrilege incidents, 43-year-old farmer Gurjeet Singh Khalsa was safely brought down from a 400-foot-high BSNL tower in Punjab’s Patiala district on Friday morning.

Khalsa was brought down in a swift 10-minute operation carried out by teams of the Punjab fire service department, the police, and the civil administration. A day ago, Army personnel had conducted a dry run of the operation, but they were absent from the site on Friday.

The operation began around 7.25 am and was completed by 7.35 am. Khalsa, who had been living in a small 8-10 ft cubicle atop the tower since October 12, 2024, initially descended manually up to nearly 200 feet. Trained fire brigade personnel were positioned above and below him to ensure his safety, and a harness was used to minimise pressure on his feet during the descent.