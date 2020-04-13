56 held for not wearing mask, health dept says 4.64L screened

Not wearing a mask in a public space has been deemed as a criminal offence by the Chandigarh administration. (Representational Photo) Not wearing a mask in a public space has been deemed as a criminal offence by the Chandigarh administration. (Representational Photo)

In the last three days, as many as 56 people were arrested by the Chandigarh police for not wearing masks, which has been been made compulsory by the administration in Chandigarh.

At least 53 FIRs have been lodged and 56 people have been arrested till now, according to Chandigarh police officials. As many as nine FIRs were lodged against people for not wearing mask on Sunday. The FIRs were lodged under the Section 188 of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

The Chandigarh administration has continued to strictly implement the curfew order in the city, with the police intensifying the checkposts at the borders and nabbing people for loitering outdoors without passes.

Food distributed

As many as 59,440 cooked food packets were distributed among the underprivileged in the various parts of the city.

Health department screens 4.64 lakh people

Director Health Services said that house-to-house screening operations are being continued and at least 4.64 lakh people have been screened by 67 medical teams of Sector 16 Hospital in areas including Milk Colony, Dhanas, EWS Dhanas, Sector 20 and Sector 30 in Chandigarh. Adviser Manoj Parida said that the administration hopes that the entire city will be covered within a period of 10 days.

Sector 26 Grain Market to be open till 2 pm

The grain market in Sector 26 was strictly regulated and only the pass-holders were allowed entry, after proper sanitisation.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner KK Yadav said that the Sector 26 market will be closed by 2 pm on Monday for necessary cleaning and sanitisation.

UT awaits Centre’s orders

Adviser Manoj Parida said that the administration was waiting for a detailed order by the central government regarding the functioning of offices in the city. The Union Territory of Chandigarh will follow the central government pattern for operating important offices only with skeleton staff, he said.

Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh, V P Singh Badnore assured the residents that adequate stock of vegetables, medicines and essential items are available and people should not resort to unnecessary overpurchasing. He advised the officers to maintain the supply line at all costs. He also expressed content over the work of the survey team which has been doing door-to-door screening in the city. He also thanked the central government for extending full support to the UT in fighting coronavirus.

