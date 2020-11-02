55th Punjab Day: Dal Khalsa holds rally, highlights farmers’ protests, says Centre ‘treating Punjab as its colony’

Dal Khalsa spokesman Kanwar Pal Singh

To commemorate the 55th Punjab Day, the Dal Khalsa held a rally to highlight various contentious issues including the farmers’ protests.

The organisation accused the Centre of “treating Punjab as its colony” and “looting the state’s river waters and natural resources through arm-twisting”. Dal Khalsa leaders demanded visa-free entry and free trade for accessing central and western Asia’s market via the Wagah border.

“Punjab has the right to trade but this right has been abolished by Union government. The Union government has almost closed the Wagah border during the last six years for local politics in the Hindi-speaking belt. Wagah’s full potential was never explored,” said the Dal Khalsa spokesperson.

Observing the 36th ‘Genocidal week’ of the November 1984 killings of Sikhs in Delhi and elsewhere, Dal Khalsa activists held a March carrying torches and placards.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘anti-farmer’ and ‘pro-capitalist’, party president Harpal Singh Cheema accused the Modi government of having an “arrogant and dictatorial attitude”.

“I urge the UN and world powers to send their teams to Punjab to see how fascist policies of the Modi government are ruining the economy of the state and lives of youth and farmers by framing draconian and black laws,” said Cheema.

The activists carried placards which said ‘Nov 1984 Justice denied’ and ‘UN silence baffling’. Another placard read: ‘Farmer, our honour’.

Party spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh released the policy document in which the party repeated its goal for Punjab’s sovereignty and self-rule through the right to self determination.

