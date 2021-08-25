556 candidates get hired at Hoshiarpur mega job fair under ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’

PUNJAB’S HOSHIARPUR district has been organising mega job fairs by collaborating with industry to help unemployed youth, under the state’s ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar Mission’. Two such fairs were organised including one on Tuesday, in which 556 candidates were selected on the spot and 228 were shortlisted for various jobs on both company rolls and contract basis while the administration assisted them with ‘walk in’ interviews. Mostly IT sector and mechanical candidates were selected. Candidates from Punjab and neighbouring Himachal and Haryana also got selected.

As per the requirement of the company, the district administration, with the efforts of the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) has used its social media, digital media and print media platforms to invite youth from all over Punjab and outside for this unique job fair at Hoshiarpur-based Sonalika International Limited company, which mainly deals with manufacturing of tractors and agricultural appliances.

On Tuesday, 274 youths were selected on company payroll including 245 for immediate joining and 29 were shortlisted by Sonalika International Tractors Limited. Nearly 619 job aspirants of Hoshiarpur and other districts of Punjab including Ludhiana, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar participated. Candidates from Una, Gagret, Kangra in neighbouring state Himachal Pradesh and Sirsa and Panipat (in Haryana) also participated. The candidates were selected for the posts of diesel, tractor, motor vehicle, filter mechanics, auto body repair and auto electrician.

A similar fair effort was done on August 20, when candidates on contract basis were selected by the same company and more than 400 youth were selected including 311 got selected for immediate joining and 199 were shortlisted on contract basis. Around 650 job aspirants from across Punjab and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh had participated.

“Under Punjab government’s Ghar-Ghar Rozgar scheme we are interacting with various industries in Hoshiarpur, asking about their requirement, and then assisting them in inviting candidates. In this fair the requirement of the company was big so we invited candidates from all over Punjab, and even neighbouring states and over 1,200 candidates participated for two segments job fairs out of which over 550 and over 200 have been selected and shortlisted, respectively,” said Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, Apneet Riyait, adding that the main purpose of this industry mega fair was to get candidates for industry in one go.

Manraj Singh of Sonalika’s HR department, said: “We organised this fair with the support of deputy commissioner Hoshiarpur and we could fulfil our entire requirement in just one day. We expect the same support from DBEE officials in the future too.”