550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak: Light and sound show-cum-digital museum from Oct 7 in Mohali

The three day long light and sound show-cum-digital museum commemorating the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh master, will take place at the Sports Stadium in Sector 78 from October 7 to October 9.

Advertising

Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, will inaugurate state-wide series of the extravaganza from Mohali, informed Girish Dayalan, DC, Mohali.

Divulging details of the event, he said that celebrating the spiritual fervour of the 550th Prakash Purb, the digital museum and the light and sound show will be held on the first day. He said that the digital museum will be open to the public all day, while two light and sound shows, based on the life and philosophy of the Guru Sahib will be presented in the evening. “On the second day, only the digital museum will open, while both the digital museum and light and sound show will depict the life journey of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji on the third and last day”, he added.

The DC was taking stock of the arrangements at the stadium along with Aashika Jain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) and Jagdeep Saigal, SDM. “As these shows will be organised all over the state starting from Mohali, no stone should be left to unturned,” said Dayalan while presiding over a review meeting.

He added that entry for the event will be free and all necessary arrangements have been made for the visitors