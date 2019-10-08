550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak: Light and sound show begins in Mohali

Setting up the stage for the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu inaugurated a Light and Sound Show, and, Digital Museum on Monday.

The museum will showcase the iconic events related to the life and times of Guru Nanak Dev. These events will range from the Udassis beginning from Sultanpur Lodhi and anecdotes and interpretative discourses contained in Janamsaakhis.

The first presentation of the show, which will last for four months, along with several other programmes, was attended by both the ministers. The show underlined the tenets of Guru Nanak, which said, religious tolerance and assimilation were the only recourse for humanity, to ensure a prosperous future.

Terming it as a laudable and topical endeavour, involving technology to further disseminate the teachings of the Guru, the ministers urged people to imbibe the philosophy of universal acceptance and assimilation of cultures to foil the polarised atmosphere prevailing in today’s society.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Charanjeet Singh Channi said that the path shown by the Guru in liberating a society entangled in the agony of orthodoxy and affectedness would always remain a benchmark for humanity in its fight against social and personal ills.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is personally monitoring the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations, which are being held across the state. He said that it was a sheer honour to be blessed to witness this sacred occasion in one’s life time and everyone would celebrate it in a gala style, befitting the grand occasion.

The 45-minute Light and Sound gave messages on communal harmony, environment conservation and women empowerment.