550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak: Haryana to hold function at Sirsa in August

A grand panorama and a museum will be built, literature will be distributed and saplings will be planted.

On the invitation of the Chief Minister, several members of the community met him at his residence here Sunday and held detailed discussions on celebrating the event. (File Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar Manohar Lal Khattar has said that to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a state-level function will be organised at Sirsa in the first week of August.

On the invitation of the Chief Minister, several members of the community met him at his residence here Sunday and held detailed discussions on celebrating the event.

Pointing out that last year, Haryana had organised state-level function to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Guru Gobind Singh, the CM said that this time a state-level committee has been constituted through which a target has been set to organise several programmes related to Guru Nanak Dev across the state.

He added that Guru Nanak Dev had a special attachment with Kurukshetra, therefore in his memory, a grand panorama and a museum will be built, literature will be distributed and saplings will be planted.

Those who met the CM included BJP MLA Bakhshish Singh Virk, head of Damdami Taksal Harnam Singh Dhumma, SGPC chairman Gobind Singh Longowal. The Chief Minister was presented with a ‘shawl’ and a ‘siropa’

