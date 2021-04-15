550 new Covid cases in Panchkula: At 250 per day, 33% more cases than during first wave peak in Sept

Health workers take swab samples of People at the Government dispensary in Patiala on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

Recording the steepest surge, Panchkula has already reported more than 3,500 positive cases within the first 14 days this month.

The cases averaging at 250 per day, are already almost 33 per cent higher than cases reported during September last year, when the district witnessed its first peak at 172 cases per day. It reported yet another efflux of cases on Wednesday, with 550 people testing positive.

As many as 3,511 cases have been reported as yet this month, while it reported an approximately same number- 3,536 in the month of March. When the district was at its peak in September, a total of 5,179 cases were reported; averaging to 172.6 each day. The average number of cases per day, which had come down to its lowest in February had stood at 13.8 persons each day at 389 total cases reported.

Despite preventative steps including creation of containment zones, mobilisation of police forces to ensure covid protocols, forming Covid exclusive teams including incident commanders, and a contact tracing team, the virus spread grows each day.

Quarter of samples test positive

At 550, more than a quarter of the total 2,200 samples processed on Tuesday have been reported positive. One person also succumbed to the virus.

A 55-year-old woman, a resident of Chandimandir, who was suffering from Diabetes, succumbed to the virus.

Of the 550 new cases, 276 were added to the district tally while the rest were added to the outside district count. As many as 13,792 people have also been cured and discharged. The recovery rate was down to 88.2 percent.

A total of 21,234 positive cases have yet been reported of whom as many as 15,631 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 160 people have also succumbed to the disease.

Top in terms of active cases in Haryana

The active cases in the district also crossed the 1500-mark to stand at 1,679. Panchkula, with almost half the population of other districts, now stands fourth in terms of most active cases in the state.

Beds at full occupancy

While Covid beds remain at almost full occupancy, owing to the city receiving patients from across Punjab, Chandigarh and parts of Haryana, doctors suggest the management of beds is currently under control.

“It is not the number of beds but their management which matters. We are prioritising our patients, taking constant meetings with private sector hospitals. Those who can isolate at home and do not require any oxygen or ICU bed are being sent home under supervision. This is our strategy now and we are asking our civil hospital and private hospitals to discharge patients who are fit to leave,” said Deputy CMO, Dr Saroj Aggarwal.

Talking about a plan for ramping up infrastructure further, she said “In the civil hospital itself we had a skill lab which we have now turned to a Covid space by putting up beds there. We are using up all our logistical skills to add beds each day. Civil hospital is giving more and more beds towards covid while cutting short on our day-to-day activities. We have stopped elective surgeries. Similarly, we are using our dispensaries to full capacities and have planned to shift our base for all normal deliveries either to Sector 26 polyclinic or Sector 19 dispensary when the need arrives. For now, we have also curtailed our OPDs hours.”

Sampling at 20 locations, no waiting period for tests

Panchkula is processing an average of 2,000 samples a day.

The district is focusing on mainly taking RT-PCR tests and has no waiting time at sampling locations. “Our lab works round-the-clock and closes for sanitisation on Sunday night. While there are waiting periods in Punjab and Chandigarh, there is none in Panchkula. Anyone can come and get sampled,” said Dr Aggarwal, adding, “Panchkula may very well be performing the best amid the Tricity.”

Vaccination tally

As many as 4,673 persons were vaccinated in Panchkula on Wednesday, including 4,379 citizens, 95 healthcare workers, and 199 frontline workers. By Tuesday, the district had already given out 1 lakh doses. As many as 1,05,472 vaccines have been administered, including 10,275 to healthcare workers, 14,325 to frontline workers; and 80,872 to citizens.