55-yr-old discharged; 55 have recovered so far in Mohali district

Another Covid-19 patient in Mohali has recovered and was discharged on Tuesday. A total of 55 patients have recovered in the district so far, which now has 47 active cases as of now.

Two days ago, two women including an 80-year-old were discharged from hospital.

A spokesperson of the district health department said the recovered patient was a resident of Jagatpura village, and was discharged from the Gian Sagar Hospital after reports of his two consecutive tests came out negative.

According to the spokesperson, the recovered patient was sent home and has been directed to quarantine himself for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Teams from the health department will continuously check on his health. He said all other patients are undergoing treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital and no patients is in serious condition as of now.

After recovery, the man thanked the doctors and other staff. He said he is quite happy to go home and also asked people to not fear the disease as it is curable if proper diet is taken.

Health department officials appealed to people to only step out of homes when there is an urgent need. They asked people to visit hospitals only in case of any serious problem, and that they should contact the health department’s helpline 104 for expert advice.

The department also asked people to wash their hands frequently, wear masks and keep necessary from each other.

Eight Ropar health workers re-tested

The Ropar administration has done re-testing of eight health workers who were tested positive for coronavirus. The re-testing was done after an audio of a woman health worker went viral in which she claimed that they wanted re-testing as they were not Covid-19 positive.

The audio went viral on Monday after a staff nurse alleged that some of the health workers who had tested positive were re-tested and the reports came out to be negative.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri said that they had collected samples of health employees who were doubtful about the results of their previous tests. She added that the results were likely to come on Wednesday.

A staff nurse who was posted at Ropar civil hospital was heard in an audio clip saying that some employees who were working with some senior officials had tested positive but their re-testing was done and their reports came out negative. She was also heard saying that they were not infected with Covid-19 and they wanted to be re-tested. As many as 14 health workers posted at the Ropar civil hospital tested positive on May 9.

