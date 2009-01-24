55 units of blood collected at camp

The Indian Express Blood Donors Club organised its 20th blood donation camp in the office premises in Sector 6 on Friday. Around 55 units of blood was collected at the camp organised in collaboration with the State Bank of India. A team of doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital,Sector 32,headed by Dr Avneet looked over the process.

Inaugurated by Pala Ram,Regional Manager,SBI,Sector 17,the camp drew good response from employees working with different departments and their family members.

Anubha Saxena,who turned 18 last month,said she had been waiting to turn a major to donate blood. The student of Government College,Sector 11,donated blood along with her father. Several other volunteers were,however,turned back due to low hemoglobin level.

