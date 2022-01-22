55 test positive for Covid-19 at Chandigarh Guest House

Updated: January 22, 2022 6:04:43 am
The RT-PCR tests of 163 staff and guests of UT Guest House were done on January 20 and 55 people have tested positive for Covid. They are currently under isolation. The UT Guest House has been sanitised, and all services are functional here. The staff and guests have been asked to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.
The city reported 1,172 new cases and two deaths on Friday, taking the total case tally of Covid-19 in UT to 83,735. The total number of active cases is 9,260, and deaths due to the virus now stand at 1,097. The positivity rate was 17.06 per cent on Friday. The highest number of cases, 103, were reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 6868, while 1832 recovered from their illness. As many as 503 people were vaccinated on Friday.
Covid deaths
n An 80-year-old Covid positive female resident of Manimajra died due to the virus at Ace Heart and Vascular Institute, Mohali. She had a case of severe heart and lung disease, hypertension, and diabetes mellitus. She had been fully vaccinated for Covid.
n A 58-year-old Covid positive female resident of Raipur Khurd, a case of perforation peritonitis, died due to Covid-19 at PGI. She had been fully vaccinated for Covid.
Hospitalization
n In PGI, 161 of 389 oxygen beds and 27 of 70 ventilator beds are occupied.
n In GMCH-32, 60 of 165 oxygen beds and 5 of 63 ventilator beds are occupied.
n In GMSH-16, 73 of 230 oxygen beds and 3 of 20 ventilator beds are occupied.
