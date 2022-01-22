55 test positive for Covid-19 at Chandigarh Guest House

The RT-PCR tests of 163 staff and guests of UT Guest House were done on January 20 and 55 people have tested positive for Covid. They are currently under isolation. The UT Guest House has been sanitised, and all services are functional here. The staff and guests have been asked to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

The city reported 1,172 new cases and two deaths on Friday, taking the total case tally of Covid-19 in UT to 83,735. The total number of active cases is 9,260, and deaths due to the virus now stand at 1,097. The positivity rate was 17.06 per cent on Friday. The highest number of cases, 103, were reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 6868, while 1832 recovered from their illness. As many as 503 people were vaccinated on Friday.