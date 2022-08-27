scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

54 IAS officers shuffled in Haryana

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

In a major administrative exercise, the Haryana government on Friday shuffled 54 IAS officers with immediate effect.

Among those transferred are many senior bureaucrats and deputy commissioners.

Those shuffled include T L Satyaprakash, Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and Secretary, Power Department. He has been posted as the Director General, Town and Country Planning, relieving Markand Pandurang of the charge, a government order said.

Mohammed Shayin, Managing Director, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd, and Director General, Supplies and Disposals, has been posted as the Secretary, Power Department, relieving T L Satyaprakash.

Sanjay Joon, Commissioner, Faridabad Division, and Commissioner, Gurugram Division, has been transferred and posted as the Director General, Development and Panchayats in place of Dhirendra Khadgata.

P C Meena, Managing Director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, has been posted as the Director General, Archaeology and Museums, relieving Monica Malik of the charge.

Shekhar Vidyarthi, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, has been posted as the Director General, Industries and Commerce, relieving Mandip Singh Brar.

Jagdeep Singh, Chief Executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board, will be the new Commissioner, Rohtak Division.

Ramesh Chander Bidhan, Director General, Sill Development and Industrial Training, will be the new Commissioner, Gurugram Division.

Ashok Kumar Meena, Secretary, Personnel, Training, Vigilance and Parliamentary Affairs Department, has been posted as the Excise and Taxation Commissioner in place of Shekhar Vidyarthi.

Shyam Lal Poonia, Deputy Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri, will be the new the District Municipal Commissioner of Panipat.

Hisar Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni has been shifted to Ambala in place of Vikram, who has been transferred and posted as the DC, Faridabad.

Parth Gupta, Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar, will be the new DC of Sirsa.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 04:32:41 am
