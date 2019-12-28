532 kg heroin haul: NIA files chargesheet, calls it a case of narco-terrorism

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that the recovery of 532 kg heroin at the international border in Attari in June was a case of ‘narco-terrorism’. (Representational Image) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that the recovery of 532 kg heroin at the international border in Attari in June was a case of ‘narco-terrorism’. (Representational Image)

IN ITS chargesheet filed on Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that the recovery of 532 kg heroin at the international border in Attari in June was a case of ‘narco-terrorism’. Eleven persons and four companies are also named in the chargesheet. Six accused are said to be absconding.

The chargesheet was filed against Kashmir resident Tariq Ahmad Lone, Jasbir Singh, Nirbhail Singh, Sandeep Kaur, Ajay Gupta, Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Singh, Farookh Lone, Sahil, Sohaib Noor and Amir Noor under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC as well as sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Acts (UAPA).

The four firms named include two India-based companies — M/S Kanishk Enterprises Pvt. Ltd and Gupta Fast Forwarders Pvt. Limited — and two Pakistan-based companies — M/s Aimex General Trading Company and M/s Global Vision Impex.

The chargesheet said that the recovery had exposed an international drug racket based in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“This is a case of narco-terrorism’, having national and international implications with evidence of generation of funds through the proceeds of…narcotics smuggled from across international borders,” the agency said.

The chargesheet also stated that a vast network of hawala and other channels have been used to smuggle narcotics to India through the legitimate trade route between India and Pakistan under the garb of import of rock salt.

The NIA said the investigation had established that the accused had formed a terrorist gang to bring narcotics to India.”The investigation has been able to establish an international conspiracy in which the role of nationals of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Indian nationals from Punjab, New Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir have come to light,” the chargesheet read.

5 drug peddlers held; Heroin, opium seized

The Rural police Friday arrested five alleged drug peddlers and seized 1.5 kg heroin and 4.550 kg opium in three separate cases.

SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said the police party of CIA staff laid a trap in Kahlwan and stopped a biker for checking who was later identified as Gaurav Chauhan. Police seized 1.5 kg heroin, two mobiles and one dongle from him.

In another case, 1.5 kg opium was seized from Sanjay Chaudhary and Babloo Kumar by head of Shankar Police Post ASI Paramjeet Singh, who was patrolling near Babe Da Dhaba in Dhaliwal village.

Express News Service

