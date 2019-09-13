532 kg heroin haul case: NIA tells court money made from drugs was to be used for financing terrorism

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) appeared in a special court on Thursday and submitted that the recovery of 532 kg heroin at the Attari border in June must be treated as a case of narco-terrorism.

NIA’s senior prosecutor Surinder Singh said that four accused — Jasbir Singh, Alok Gupta, Sandeep Kaur and Nirbhail Singh — were produced in special NIA court and then sent to judicial custody till October 10. He said they filed their reply against Sandeep Kaur’s bail plea and also requested the court to conduct the trial under anti-terror laws.

“We have already booked the other accused including kingpin Tariq Lone under terror laws. These accused also used to work for a bigger network. Jasbir Singh was the truck driver who delivered the drug consignments,” Surinder Singh said.

He also said that the customs department booked the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, but NIA had added the relevant sections under IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“Money made from drugs is used for terror funding. We are also investigating whether the drugs were being supplied to other states and even out of the country. It is a clear-cut case of narco-terrorism,” Surinder Singh told The Indian Express.

The customs department had in June seized the biggest haul of 532 kg heroin, which came from Pakistan. The drugs were said to be worth Rs 2,700 crore. Gurpinder Singh, one of the main accused in the case, had died under mysterious circumstances inside Amritsar jail.

NIA took over investigation of the case in August and took the custody of the accused.

The agency also sought remand of the accused but the court sent them to judicial custody as the agency could not produce documents required for seeking remand.

The agency also opposed the bail plea of accused Sandeep Kaur, saying that it could hamper their investigation. The customs department had seized some documents from Sandeep Kaur’s home, which were allegedly elated to the case.