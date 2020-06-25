532-kg heroin haul case: NIA court allows accused to attend daughter’s wedding in custody

The court of special NIA judge Karunesh Kumar on Thursday granted the permission The court of special NIA judge Karunesh Kumar on Thursday granted the permission

A special NIA court has allowed an accused in the 532-kg heroin haul case to attend the marriage ceremony of his daughter. The accused, Nirbhail Singh, had applied for interim bail of ten days, while the court granted him relief for only one day to attend the wedding.

The court of special NIA judge Karunesh Kumar on Thursday granted the permission after observing that the presence of the applicant being the father was required for performing the necessary rituals at his daughter’s marriage.

The court said that considering the peculiar circumstances of the case, the applicant is allowed to attend the marriage ceremony of his daughter on June 26 in custody.

“Invitation card with regard to marriage of the daughter of the applicant has been placed on the file which reveals that the marriage

of the daughter of the applicant is to be solemnised in June in Amritsar district. Moreover, the factum with regard to marriage of the

daughter of the applicant has been duly verified by the SHO of Police Station Sultanwind and report in this regard has been received from

the Office of Police Commissioner Amritsar City,” the court observed. The order further stated that the Superintendent, Central Jail,

Amritsar will make the necessary arrangements to send the applicant Nirbhail Singh in tight security to the wedding venue.

The NIA had opposed the application saying that the applicant Nirbhail Singh was involved in a serious crime.

