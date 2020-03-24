One woman tests negative in Panckula, one positive in Mohali

Of the total 13 samples that had been sent to PGI for testing on Sunday, as many as 12 have come out negative.(File/Representational Image) Of the total 13 samples that had been sent to PGI for testing on Sunday, as many as 12 have come out negative.(File/Representational Image)

The 53 year old slum resident who was hospitalised by the Panchkula health department on Sunday early morning, has tested negative for coronavirus.

No new person from the area was found symptomatic. The first case of Panchkula, a 40-year-old that had tested positive is said to be stable and is receiving treatment in the Civil Hospital isolation ward. Her family of two sons, a daughter and husband who were picked up from the area Saturday, had all tested negative Sunday and have been sent to Nada Sahib for quarantine. “We are keeping them there as according to protocol we will need their samples again on the 9th day”, said Dr Saroj Agarwal, spokesperson for Panchkula health department.

Follow coronavirus LIVE UPDATES here

She said that the sample of the husband tested negative was good news, as this highly defuses the threat of having her spread the virus in the slum. Active surveillance of the Kharak Mangoli slum by the health and police department continued.

Of the total 13 samples that had been sent to PGI for testing on Sunday, as many as 12 have come out negative. The last sample is awaited. Two more suspected cases were reported on Monday whose reports have been sent for testing.

All the patients that have tested negative have been put in home quarantine or at quarantine facilities. At least six people of the staff of Civil Hospital — five staff nurses and one class four employee that have been in the isolation ward and tested negative — have also been sent to Nada Sahib quarantine facility.

The Panchkula health team has put 307 in home quarantine and 275 of them are doing fine.

Panchkula launches nine mobile units to treat patients at home

To provide better healthcare services to the people of the district in view of the closure of OPDs at the hospital, the Panchkula administration and health department launched nine medical mobile units Monday. Any citizen can directly access health services by contacting these mobile units now.

These units will remain stationed at Community Health Centre, Kalka; Polyclinic, Sector 26, Panchkula; Urban Health Centre, Sector 16; Urban Dispensary, Sector 19; Civil Hospital, Sector 6; CHC, Raipurrani; and PHC, Old Panchkula. A doctor of each medical mobile unit has been made in charge and their mobile numbers have also been issued.

Citizens can avail health services through these medical mobile units. They do not need to come to the hospital for this. As soon as a unit is contacted, doctors will reach patients and treat them at their house.

Mohali

A women tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday taking the number of cases to five in the Mohali district. The 80-year-old woman is the landlady of the friend of the Chandigarh-based woman who was the first positive case of the disease in the Tricity. The woman was admitted to Kharar civil hospital but later shifted to a private hospital in Phase VI.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the district went up to five.

The woman, a resident of Phase V, was tested positive on Monday. The health officials told Chandigarh Newsline that the woman was the landlady of the friend of Chandigarh-based woman who was the first case in the Tricity.

The woman who was staying with the elder woman had already been tested positive for the disease. The doctors said that the condition of all the patients affected by the disease was stable.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, said that they had shifted the woman to Max hospital in the evening where she is stable.

Asked what kind of contact could spread the disease, the civil surgeon said that in all the cases it was seen that the disease was spread due to droplets.

“If the persons are living in the same building then there are maximum chances of its spread. In this case, both the women were living in the same house where they might have touched the door handles, used the utensils, or might have sat together,” the Civil Surgeon said.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said the district administration is taking all possible measures to provide medical care to the affected people. He said anyone coming into contact with the coronavirus positive or symptomatic persons would have to undergo quarantine. The DC made it clear that home quarantine doesn’t mean that a person is symptomatic or is coronavirus positive.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.