53 challans issued for drink driving during Holi in Panchkula

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Panchkula police issued 53 challans for drunk driving and impounded seven vehicles during intensified enforcement carried out between March 2 and March 4 as part of security and traffic arrangements around Holi.
Police said special monitoring, patrolling and naka checking were conducted across the district to maintain law and order and ensure public safety. Sensitive and crowded locations were identified in advance and additional police personnel were deployed at these points.
According to police officials, teams conducted checks at various locations using alcosensors to detect motorists driving under the influence of alcohol. Apart from issuing challans, police also took action against serious violations of traffic rules.
DCP (Panchkula) Srishti Gupta said the police remained on alert during the festival period, with personnel deployed at major checkpoints across the district. Foot patrols were also conducted in sensitive and crowded areas.
She added that vehicles were thoroughly checked during naka operations and strict vigil was maintained to prevent any untoward incident or anti-social activity.
In a separate enforcement drive, the traffic police issued 24 challans to vehicles parked illegally along the roadside in Sector 11 market, on Thursday.
The special drive was conducted by the traffic team led by SHO (City Traffic) Varinder Kumar, during which vehicles parked in a no-parking zone behind showrooms in the market area were removed. Police said the illegally parked vehicles frequently caused traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.
ACP (Traffic) Surender Singh said both online and manual challans were issued during the operation, and the road was cleared to restore smooth movement of traffic.
DCP (Crime and Traffic) Manpreet Singh Sudan said roads are meant for public convenience and not for illegal parking. He urged citizens to follow traffic rules and use designated parking areas to help maintain smooth traffic flow in the city.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram