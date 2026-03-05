53 challans issued for drink driving during Holi in Panchkula

According to police officials, teams conducted checks at various locations using alcosensors to detect motorists driving under the influence of alcohol. (File Photo)

The Panchkula police issued 53 challans for drunk driving and impounded seven vehicles during intensified enforcement carried out between March 2 and March 4 as part of security and traffic arrangements around Holi.

Police said special monitoring, patrolling and naka checking were conducted across the district to maintain law and order and ensure public safety. Sensitive and crowded locations were identified in advance and additional police personnel were deployed at these points.

According to police officials, teams conducted checks at various locations using alcosensors to detect motorists driving under the influence of alcohol. Apart from issuing challans, police also took action against serious violations of traffic rules.