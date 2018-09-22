520 posts of constables in Chandigarh Police, 34,000 selected for written test

AROUND 34,000 of the 2.14 lakh candidates have been selected for the written test for 520 posts of constables in Chandigarh Police that was advertised in 2015. Chandigarh Police is struggling to hold the online written test since July 2017.

The selected candidates for the written test are law graduates, engineers, PhD scholars, masters in science. The age limit for a general category candidate is 18-25 years, 18-30 years for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 45 years for ex-servicemen.

Though a Chennai-based tech company was selected to conduct the written test, the final agreement between the company and Chandigarh Police is yet to be made. 34,000 candidates, including nearly 14,000 women, were selected after they cleared the physical endurance and measurement test (PA&MT). The 520 posts of constables include 260 each for men and women. And 260 for men include 67 for ex-servicemen.

A senior police officer said, “The process of organising the written test was expedited since the matter was taken up at a meeting chaired by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on August 8 this year. The meeting was attended by DGP, UT, Sanjay Baniwal, along with other senior police officers. SSP (Traffic and Security) Shashank Anand was made nodal officer for the recruitment process. Since July 2017, several representations from the side of selected candidates for the written test were received for conducting the tests.”

SSP (Headquarters) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, who is also part of the recruitment committee, said, “Sify Technology Limited was selected for the written test but a written agreement between the company and the police department is yet to take place. We are working to take a final call on the terms and conditions.”

Anand was not available for comment. Sources said issues related to infrastructure like bio-metric machines, computers were being discussed between Chandigarh Police and the tech company.

Raghubir Singh of Panchkula, a law graduate and a candidate for the written test, said, “I, along with two other candidates, met a senior police officer and the officer conveyed to us that the date for the written test will be declared shortly. We are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the written test date.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App