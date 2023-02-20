51st Rose Festival winds up with magic, light and sound show

Cultural functions, magic show performances and competitions marked the conclusion of the three-day Chandigarh Rose Festival at Rose Garden, Sector 16, Chandigarh, with the Adviser to Administrator Dharam Pal distributing various prizes to the winners of all competitions held during the Rose Festival.

Anup Gupta, Mayor, Chandigarh, Nitin Kumar Yadav, Secretary Local Government, Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, other senior officers and councillors of MC were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | 51st Rose Festival to kick off today with cultural events

The Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, was the chief guest and distributed prizes to winners of various competitions, participants of cultural events, band parties as well as gardeners. He lauded the efforts of all the team of officers to make the Rose Festival a success. Councillors and all senior officers were present during the prize distribution function.

On the occasion of the Rose Festival, there were many programmes that were performed on the third day.

The third day started with yoga session, followed by Morning Raga, which was a classical performance.

After this, various folk dances were also performed by different groups to showcase various cultures of India and performances including Devrath folk dance, Bhangra, kalbelia, ghoomar.

Renowned magician Pardeep Kumar performed a magic show that enthralled the audience.

The festival concluded with the light and sound show.

During the day, functions, various competitions, including on the spot painting competition, were held.