scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

51st Rose Festival winds up with magic, light and sound show

On the occasion of the Rose Festival, there were many programmes that were performed on the third day.

rose festival news, chandigarh news, indian expressOn the occasion of the Rose Festival, there were many programmes that were performed on the third day. (File)
Listen to this article
51st Rose Festival winds up with magic, light and sound show
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Cultural functions, magic show performances and competitions marked the conclusion of the three-day Chandigarh Rose Festival at Rose Garden, Sector 16, Chandigarh, with the Adviser to Administrator Dharam Pal distributing various prizes to the winners of all competitions held during the Rose Festival.

Anup Gupta, Mayor, Chandigarh, Nitin Kumar Yadav, Secretary Local Government, Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, other senior officers and councillors of MC were also present on the occasion.

Also Read |51st Rose Festival to kick off today with cultural events

The Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, was the chief guest and distributed prizes to winners of various competitions, participants of cultural events, band parties as well as gardeners. He lauded the efforts of all the team of officers to make the Rose Festival a success. Councillors and all senior officers were present during the prize distribution function.

On the occasion of the Rose Festival, there were many programmes that were performed on the third day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

The third day started with yoga session, followed by Morning Raga, which was a classical performance.

After this, various folk dances were also performed by different groups to showcase various cultures of India and performances including Devrath folk dance, Bhangra, kalbelia, ghoomar.

Don't miss |Rose festival from February 17-19: Rs 1.4 crore light and sound show on cards

Renowned magician Pardeep Kumar performed a magic show that enthralled the audience.

The festival concluded with the light and sound show.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

During the day, functions, various competitions, including on the spot painting competition, were held.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 09:02 IST
Next Story

Barj Dhahan: A Punjabi-Canadian on a mission

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close