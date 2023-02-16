51st Rose Festival to kick off today with cultural events

The 51st edition of Chandigarh’s Rose Festival is all set to be held from February 17 to 19. According to the civic body, the festival will begin with a majestic opening on February 17 amidst blooming roses at Zakir Rose Garden, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

For the 51st edition of the three-day mega event, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has teamed up for preparations to adorn the Rose Garden and host the annual event. There will also be light and sound shows for the first time from 7pm.

While sharing the details, Anup Gupta, Chandigarh Mayor, said that the festival will be inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the Zakir Rose Garden. The ceremony will commence with the beating of drums, playing of bands, folk dance performances by different states, along with regional art forms and flower arrangements.

He said that there will be three special cultural evenings on all three days on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It will be a full-fledged event after the three-year limitations due to Covid. There will also be duplicate figurines of actors Mallika Sherawat, Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan to enthrall the audience.

Programme schedule

A yoga and meditation class will begin at 9am at the main stage, followed by the inauguration of the festival at 11am. This will be followed by a brass and pipe band show. At 11.20am, there will be flower arrangements and a flower hat show.

From afternoon to evening, there will be dance and arts competitions and performances by various artistes from different states and then the light and sound show.

February 18 will see similar events, along with a photography competition at 10 am and a puppet show at 11.20 am. At 3pm there will be the Mr and Miss Rose competition. On the final day, there will be classical music performance at 10am by Pandit Subhash Ghosh.

Keeping in view the comfort of people, food stalls will be arranged in the Rose Garden this time.

A lucky draw with 300 attractive prizes for citizens submitting feedback on Swachh Survekshan 2023 will also be held. Citizens can tag the social media accounts of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Chandigarh in their selfie with the “I Love Chandigarh Sign” and “Swachhata Express” and win exclusive Swachh Survekshan merchandise.