51-yr-old P’kula woman rides motorcycle to Kashmir

A 51-YEAR-old woman motorcyclist, Neetu Saini, travelled to Kashmir from her home in Panchkula on her motorcycle. She had left for Kashmir on the early morning of October 25 and returned on October 31.

A fitness enthusiast, Saini said, “Hundreds of people told me it’s not safe for a 51-year old to ride a bike for such a long distance and to a high-risk place like Kashmir. I was presented with questions like, ‘Why don’t you go to some other beautiful hill stations that are closer as well as safe?’ I refused to say yes and made it through to Kashmir and then back home safely.”

Saini had not known how to ride a bike until December 2020. She was married at the early age of 20 widowed at 32. However, she did not let the setbacks get the better of her and raised two daughters, Prerna Saini, 28 who is married now, and Devanshi Saini, 23. Her son-in-law, Ravi Kashyap, 31 who is a biker himself, played a huge role in encouraging her to learn biking. She bought a motorcycle in December and learnt to ride by travelling daily to her government school in Chandigarh. In her early days of learning, she fell off the bike on several occasions but picked herself up and remained determined to learn and do a solo trip someday.

During the Kashmir trip, Saini rode 400kms on the first day from Panchkula to Udhampur and on the second day rode from Udhampur to Srinagar. She said, “At -3 degrees celsius, my hands were numb but I still went on. The road was covered with ice and my bike was skidding, so I stopped and then rode while using only the first and second gears and without using the front brake at all.”

“My first trip was from Panchkula to Morni near Pinjore, riding about 35 kilometres each side after which I went to Dharampur. Then when my biking skills were polished, I went to Kasauli. My first major bike trip was from Panchkula to to Manali where I rode a distance of around 300 kilometres”, Saini added.