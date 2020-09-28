51-year-old accused held in minor girl’s rape case

Police said the accused was produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody.

The 51-year-old sweetshop owner, accused of raping a minor girl who tested over five-month pregnant, was arrested by the local police.

He was arrested under the charges of gang rape and sections of the POCSO Act. The man is the third accused in the case. The other two accused are the victim’s elder brother and his friend.

The victim on Saturday had accused the 51-year old man, a resident and sweet shop owner in the victim’s locality, of raping her, along with her brother and her brother’s friend. The victim’s brother was arrested Wednesday, as the FIR was lodged.

The victim had revealed the name of the 51-year-old to the counsellors of the UT Social Welfare Department. The police had received a communication from the UT Social Welfare Department.

