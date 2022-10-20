Rs 50K reward for info about GBP owners

THE CHANDIGARH Police Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information about owners of Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP) Group, wanted in at least 19 cases of forgery, cheating of Rs 40 crore with thousands of people.

The absconding suspects comprise Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Raman Gupta and Anupam Gupta.

As per the facts and information of the cases filed, the accused people in connivance with each other showed rosy pictures of residential and commercial complxes to people, prospective buyers, and received a huge amount from complainants on the pretext of delivering them residential and commercial places, but neither the accused provided them property nor returned their amount.

The total amount paid by these complainants was more than Rs 40 crore.

People who invested money in the housing projects are from many places in the country. Many cases against the GBP Group owners have been registered in Punjab too, more recently.

They had started mega housing projects at Derabassi, Zirakpur, New Chandigarh and other prime locations in Punjab.

The builders are believed to be out of the country. They have been missing since March this year. Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also started probing them and seized their administrative office in Sector 34.