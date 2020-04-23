Chandigarh: 5,053 vehicles impounded, Rs 42.17 lakh fine collected in UT in the lockdown

The impounded vehicles in Sector 23 Children Traffic Park, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Express photo) The impounded vehicles in Sector 23 Children Traffic Park, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Express photo)

As many as 5,053 traffic challans have been issued in the last 29 days, since the imposition of the curfew exempting only essential services, in Chandigarh. The traffic police have recovered Rs 42.17 lakh as fines from violators.

The maximum challans, 3854 out of 5053, were issued for driving vehicles without insurance and driving licenses. The total challans cover around 6,110 traffic violations including 2010 miscellaneous violations.

“Since after curfew the on March 23, the challan drive was slowed down and focus was shifted on maintaining law and order. These challans were issued at the outer and inner nakas. Several vehicles were impounded when drivers showed the permission letters issued by authorities which had been issued for other vehicles,” said DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan. According to figures, around 2890 two-wheelers have been challaned for driving without registration certificate (RC).

Notably, hundreds of challaned people had started gathering at traffic police lines Sector 29, defeating the purpose of social distancing.

Later, the traffic police adopted a policy of allowing people to pay the challan fee after three-four days of the day of challan.

