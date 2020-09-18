50% students want Chandigarh govt schools to open for guidance

Government School Dhanas in Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

As 25,000 students of city’s 90 government schools gave their consent to visit school for guidance, the Chandigarh administration is set to begin phased reopening of schools from September 21. As many as 50 per cent of the total students gave a nod to the schools reopening for the students to seek guidance from teachers.

The Education department officials said they are mulling over the time period for which the students should be allowed to attend school, and it would not be more than two hours. It will not be a full-time school. The administration is yet to decide on the various aspects for reopening the schools.

Officials said, however, students and teachers residing in micro-containment zones will not be allowed to visit the schools

The Centre has permitted students of classes 9-12 to visit their school on voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. However, it was subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians.

Accordingly, all schools of Chandigarh had called for the consent of the students’ parents for the same by September 15. The consent was sought through Google Forms prepared by the schools individually.

DD II Alka Mehta told The Indian Express that they have asked the Chief Engineer Municipal Corporation and Medical Officer of Health to ensure proper sanitisation of the school buildings. “It wont be a full time school. Just for guidance students can come and accordingly schools are preparing a plan and the number of period required for it,” she said.

She added, “It will be ensured that there is a gap of two hours between two classes so that proper sanitisation be done.”

Students and teachers will have to wear masks and sanitizers would be available in each classroom. The officials said that they already have sensor based taps in their washrooms.

As Chandigarh is preparing to reopen the schools, a detailed discussion through Google Meet also took place on Thursday for implementation of SOPs under the Chairmanship of DD III, Alka Mehta. The meeting was also attended by Deputy DEO, Ravinder Kaur and the principals and heads of the city’s government schools. As per the MHA guidelines, all the States or UTs have been permitted to call 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work from September 21.

“Schools have been instructed to ensure thermal screening at entry points in schools. Principals and heads have been directed to take all precautionary measures including physical distancing, frequent hand-washing following respiratory etiquette,” official said.

ABSENCE OF SMART PHONE

A major hindrance that the students of government schools of higher classes have been facing in taking up online classes is the lack of smartphones. Many families cannot afford them.

