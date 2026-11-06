The Punjab government on Thursday issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) for setting up a medical college and teaching hospital at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr), with construction expected to begin next month and the institution likely to become operational within 18 months.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh announced the development, describing it as a Diwali gift for the Doaba region. The project, estimated to cost Rs 160 crore, will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model by Indus Super Speciality Healthcare Private Limited.

The Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) has issued the award to the company under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.