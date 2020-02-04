Fifty GPS-enabled watches arrive, Chandigarh MC Commissioner Yadav wears first one

MC Commissioner K K Yadav distributes smart watches on Monday. (Express Photo) MC Commissioner K K Yadav distributes smart watches on Monday. (Express Photo)

The first lot of 50 smart GPS-enabled watches — human efficiency tracking system that will track the movement of Chandigarh corporation employees — arrived on Monday. These watches were ordered after the Municipal Commissioner had found several employees working at the private houses of officers and politicians.

The civic body has obtained these watches on rent. The rent of one watch is Rs 467, including GST, and all 4,000 watches will cost Rs 18.68 lakh to the corporation every month and Rs 2.24 crore every year. The system where real-time location of these workers will be available was implemented from Monday on 50 employees, including the commissioner.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav wore the first watch. He then asked his staff to choose five employees from each department who were asked to wear it in the first phase. This is the trial that will go on till the complete lot of 4,000 watches arrives. From next month, salaries of the employees will be calculated only using these watches.

The watches have been introduced to keep a check on the “irregularities in attendance of field staff’’ who were not found at their designated place of work by the commissioner in various surprise checks.

Speaking on the working of these watches, Commissioner Yadav said that the “objective of the GPS-enabled wrist watches includes recording attendance of field staff shift-wise, prevention and control of misuse of manual attendance system, maintaining transparency, accountability in operations and weeding out of the fake, duplicate, and false workers”.

“Often citizens and even councillors complain about irregular attendance of workers in the field. Under the new system, attendance will be taken ward-wise at the work location and updated immediately from the field using GPS networks daily on a real-time basis,” he said.

Asserting that this system improves the management to balance the under/over utilisation of the resources based on geographic demand, Yadav stated that it will completely replace the old manual attendance system and increase the production of workforce without any new employment or deployment of additional workforce.

“Attendance will be calculated based on the number of shifts attended by the worker and will be consolidated for the entire month. Under the current system, the attendance of field staff of various wings is being recorded one or two times in a day,” Yadav said.

These watches have been obtained by the corporation through M/s IMTAC India Private Limited. These watches have been provided for a period of three years that is extendable upto two years.

Employees of the corporation are against this move and had said that they feel like ‘bonded labour’ but the commissioner said that their contention was not justified.

Opposing the move, several employees had written a letter to Commissioner Yadav saying that these watches are like a “mounted tension on their wrists” and would make them feel like “bonded labour”.

The letter written by the convener of the coordination committee of the government MC employees had stated, “The move will create an impact of great resentment and agony among the MC staff. Sir, they are performing their duties with deep sense of diligence, dedication and devotion. They shall feel like bonded labour with these watches. The move to mandate wearing these wrist watches will give rise to suspicion in their minds about being looked at as non-performing workers.”

It was further stated that “their work can suffer with this mounted tension on their wrists” and also that it was “sheer wastage of tax payers’ valued money”.

However, in reply, Commissioner Yadav had said that it was “not acceptable”.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App