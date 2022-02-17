scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 17, 2022
50 Covid cases in Mohali, Chandigarh adds 57 cases

The total number of active cases is 435 and deaths due to Covid are 1156, with two deaths reported, Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: February 17, 2022 6:41:26 am
Punjab Covid, Punjab Covid cases, Punjab Covid news, Punjab Covid cases rise, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsChandigarh on Wednesday  reported 57 new cases on February 16 (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the UT to 91454.

As many as 50 positive Covid cases were reported in Mohali on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 95,293 with 436 positive cases.

