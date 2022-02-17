50 Covid cases in Mohali, Chandigarh adds 57 cases

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: February 17, 2022 6:41:26 am
As many as 50 positive Covid cases were reported in Mohali on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 95,293 with 436 positive cases.
Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 57 new cases on February 16 (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the UT to 91454. The total number of active cases is 435 and deaths due to Covid are 1156, with two deaths reported, Wednesday.
