5 years after two guests fled, CITCO to auction their cars

Five years after two guests fled from a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) run hotel without paying a bill of Rs 19 lakh, the Chandigarh Administration has decided to put their cars, which were seized at the time, on auction. The auction will take place on February 14.

The Audi car would be auctioned for Rs 10 lakh while the Chevrolet Cruze car will go under the hammer for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Last year, the local court had ordered the auctioning of an Audi and a Chevrolet Cruze car of the two guests who had left a CITCO-run hotel, Shivalikview, in Sector 17, without paying bills amounting to Rs 19 lakh in 2018.

The auction was ordered after CITCO had moved court seeking attachment and auction of their cars to recover the arrears. The court had then adjourned the case for January 7, 2023, for filing of report of the auction.

In 2018, the two guests stayed in different suites and availed hotel services like food, laundry, alcohol, etc. During their stay, as the bill was mounting, the guests were asked to pay some money. They gave three cheques for Rs 6 lakh each, but these were allegedly dishonoured.

One of the guests then allegedly tried to flee the hotel without making the payment, but the security closed the gates. The guest then left his Audi Q3 in the parking area and asked CITCO to keep the keys as security for the dues.

According to the officials, the second guest also gave the keys to his Chevrolet Cruze car to the hotel staff, promising to clear the dues. After, the two failed to make the payment, the authorities tried to recover the arrears through talks, but failed. They then moved court to recover the dues.