5 UK returnees to Haryana test positive for Covid-19, sample sent for genome sequencing

Passengers coming from the UK are being tested for Covid-19 at airports.

Five people from Haryana who returned to India from the United Kingdom recently have tested positive for Covid-19 and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to check whether it carries the new mutated strain of coronavirus, an official Tuesday said.

“From the list given to us by the Bureau of Immigration, we followed up on 1,740 people who had returned to the state. Around 800-900 have been tested so far,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Health Department) Rajeev Arora said.

Out of these, five have been found positive for Covid-19. Now, their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to CSIR lab. “The results will tell whether these have the original Covid strain or the mutant strain,” he said, adding all five have been quarantined.

India had earlier suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31 in the wake of the emergence of the mutated variant of coronavirus. Moreover, passengers coming from the UK through flights are being tested for Covid-19 at airports. Six people who returned to India from the UK have tested positive for the new mutated strain of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 10 more coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,892 even as a total of 414 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,61,672.

During the same period, 544 patients recovered taking the recoveries till date to 2,54,880 and recovery rate to 97.40 per cent.

The number of active Covid-19 patients in Haryana, for the first time, came below 4,000. According to the Covid-19 bulletin released by State Health Department Tuesday evening, there were 3,900 active Covid-19 patients, across the state. These included 138 patients in a critical condition including 125 on Oxygen support while 13 patients were on ventilator support.

In the last 24 hours, at least 11 of the 22 districts in Haryana reported single-digit new cases. Barring Gurgaon that reported 94 new cases, the remaining 21 districts reported below 50 cases, each. While Faridabad added 47 new cases, Sonipat (16), Hisar (21), Ambala (15), Karnal (31), Panipat (8), Rohtak (37), Rewari (9), Panchkula (26), Kurukshetra (20), Yamunanagar (21), Sirsa (8), Mahendragarh (5), Bhiwani (4), Jhajjar (3), Palwal (8), Fatehabad (0), Kaithal (4), Jind (21), Nuh (9), and Charkhi Dadri (7).

Among the 10 patients who died, two died in Kurukshetra, and one each in Gurgaon, Hisar, Ambala, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Jhajjar, and Charkhi Dadri.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana, Tuesday evening, was 5.83 per cent while the fatality rate was 1.11 per cent, as 28,465 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Arora said the Covid situation in the state was comparatively much better now. There was a stage when cases per day used to be over 2,000 which have come down to about 400 per day for the last week.

“The positivity rate of past few days works out to 1.2 per cent and in the entire state active cases are less than 4,000, while the recovery rate is also 97.40 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.11 per cent. One can say COVID situation is under control to a great extent,” he said.

“But this does not mean that anyone should lower guard at this stage. The people will have to follow all Covid-related guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing etc. Because we have seen in many countries how situation took an ugly turn just when things seemed to be under control,” Arora said.