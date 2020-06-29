5 test positive in Panchkula, people fear private hospital could be centre of outbreak

“A doctor among others has tested positive at the Alchemist hospital. We have already directed the hospital to sanitise all its areas and relook into infection control protocols and training its staff,” Kaur said. (Representational) “A doctor among others has tested positive at the Alchemist hospital. We have already directed the hospital to sanitise all its areas and relook into infection control protocols and training its staff,” Kaur said. (Representational)

With a doctor, a staff nurse and three patients admitted to the Alchemist hospital of Panchkula — who were all seeking treatment for chronic kidney failure — testing positive for novel coronavirus in the past week, there is a fear of the hospital becoming the centre of a coronavirus outbreak.

Panchkula CMO, Dr Jasjeet Kaur, ordered the formation of a committee of public health personnel and doctors on Monday.

“A doctor among others has tested positive at the Alchemist hospital. We have already directed the hospital to sanitise all its areas and relook into infection control protocols and training its staff,” she said. Contact tracing has been initiated to pinpoint the exact source of how the spread has begun. While the 34-year-old male doctor — an anesthetist — and a 74-year-old female patient tested positive on Sunday, a 31-year-old woman staff nurse had tested positive Saturday. Two other patients aged 76 and 67 had tested positive on June 26 and June 23 respectively.

As many as seven patients who are coronavirus positive currently seek treatment at the hospital which had reserved 23 beds for the disease in its new wing. As per sources, patients from all around the state testing positive have reached the hospital. “The hospital used a separate pathway, civil hospital’s ambulances, a separate lift among other things to keep the isolation as far away as possible,” said a senior official of the health department.

Not the whole staff but only close contacts of the cases will be tested Monday. “We will develop a strategy with the help of hospital infection committee to identify all persons coming in touch with the positive cases. The cases will be divided into high-risk and low-risk contacts depending on the amount of time shared between them and the positive case and whether or not all protocols of wearing mask et al were maintained. Those who fall under high-risk cases and have definitely been exposed will be tested immediately while all low-risk will be put in a compulsory five-day isolation and will be monitored and, if required, tested,” said Dr Saroj Agarwal, Deputy Civil Surgeon.

The 34-year-old doctor hails from Railvihar in MDC Sector 4 and 74-year-old hails from Sector 17 of the city. The total district toll with these cases rose to 164 with 111 of these cases hailing from the district and others being reported by outsiders testing positive in Panchkula.

4 from Haryana Police HQS quarantined

DIG and three other police officials are among the contacts who have been traced at the headquarters of Haryana Police in Panchkula after a 33-year-old police inspector, employed at the IT branch of Haryana police headquarters, tested positive Saturday. These include a DIG, home guard, a computer programmer, another who is working at the legal cell.

With ten new Covid-19 cases, Mohali crosses 250 mark

Mohali: Ten new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 256 with 59 active cases. The district has reported three deaths so far. Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, added that as many as 194 people have been cured so far.

According to the district health authorities, four cases were reported from Gillco Heights in Kharar and all the affected persons were the close contacts of a previously positive case.

The affected people include a 50-year-old woman, 24-year-old man, an 82-year-old man, and a 40-year-old man.

One case each was reported from Sector 71 in Mohali and Maya Garden in Zirakpur. A 61-year-old woman tested positive from Sector 71, while a 61-year-old man who had visited the flu corner for test has been affected with the disease. A couple was also reported positive from Tsimbli from Lalru while two cases were reported from Kharar.

After Zirakpur and Derabassi segments, Kharar and Kurali have emerged as the most affected areas in the district.

Different teams of the health department along with the local police have been deputed in the areas to trace contacts of affected people.

While the district administration has already created micro containment zones in Baltana, Nayagaon and Kurali, Dr Manjeet Singh has also directed his staff to carry out extensive sampling in these zones to detect maximum cases.

“So far we have collected around 15,000 samples. The drive is on and in the coming days we will collect more samples. With the extensive drive of collecting samples, we were able to detect people who had come from other states and were tested positive for the disease,” he added. ENS

Kazakhstan returnee, three more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A 31-year-old man who had returned to Chandigarh from Kazakhstan on June 21, along with three more residents tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The 31-year-old had been quarantined at Hotel Lemon Tree and had got himself tested from SRL diagnostics, the only private laboratory authorised to test for the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh.

The man’s family lives in Sector 40.

Apart from this, a three-year-old from Sector 30, who is a family contact of an already diagnosed patient from the the sector, tested positive as well.

A 45-year-old woman from Sector 41 as well as a 42-year old-man from Maloya also tested positive. Both the people are contacts of already diagnosed patients.

The tally of patients in Chandigarh is now 431, with 89 active cases. As many as six people have succumbed to the disease in the city. ENS

Five new cases reported in Ambala

Ambala: After a break of one day, five new Covid-19 cases were reported in the twin cities of Ambala on Sunday. Of the new cases three were women. The remaining are an infant, and a man.

Two of the three women have a travel history of Karnal and Delhi. The nine-month-old infant was already treated at GMCH, Sector 32 and was admitted Ambala Cantt civil hospital after he was referred from Chandigarh with symptoms of SARI.

As many as 15 patients were also discharged on Sunday, informed CMO Kuldip Singh. With this, the total number of patients is 256 now with 55 active cases. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.