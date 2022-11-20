5 teachers booked, transferred for protesting against DEO in Sangrur

Five government teachers were on Friday booked and even transferred out of Sangrur district for protesting against the district education officer (DEO), Sangrur.

On November 3, teachers under the banner of democratic teachers front (DTF) had gone to meet the DEO and discuss the approval of an educational tour. Sources said that the teachers were told by the DEO that such approvals were under the purview of the director general secondary education (DGSE).

However, the teachers were not convinced with the reply and they gheraoed the office of DEO till late evening and even took him hostage. While an FIR was lodged against five teachers on the same day under charges of law and order disruption, obstructing government servant from performing his duty among others, their transfer orders came only on Friday. Following which, the DTF burnt effigies of Punjab government in Sangrur and launched protests in other parts of the state.

The teachers who have been transferred out are president DTF of Sangrur unit Balbir Chand, vice-president of DTF Sangrur Data Chand Namol, other DTF members Parvinder Singh, Yadwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

Balbir, an English lecturer was posted in Sangrur and now has been sent to Moosa village in Mansa, Data Chand, a chemistry lecturer working in government school of Namol village of Sangrur has been transferred out to Baghapurana constituency in Moga.

Such actions have earlier been taken by the Congress government but it was the first time that the AAP government took such a step. In a strict message, CM Bhagwant Mann had on Friday said that protesting on roads had become a tradition and it needs to stop.

Earlier, state education minister Harjot Singh Bains had said that he will make the education department dharna-free and is even ready to meet unions, which are protesting, with their demands.

Meanwhile, DTF state president Vikram Dev said that Bains and other AAP ministers are now “giving lecturers on not holding dharnas”. “It is ridiculous as AAP itself came out of aandolans and dharnas and they shouldn’t be lecturing on this,” he had said.